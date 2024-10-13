  • person
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      € 92,500
      2022
      Ref:  116506-0001
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36mm

      € 37,500
      2022
      Ref:  128235-0009
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      € 57,900
      2022
      Ref:  116505-0017
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust 41mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust 41mm

      € 13,290
      2024
      Ref:  126334-0027
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      € 50,500
      2024
      Ref:  126518LN-0012
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II 40mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II 40mm

      € 202,000
      2020
      Ref:  126755SARU-D
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      € 105,000
      2020
      Ref:  116506-0002
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller 42mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller 42mm

      € 45,500
      2022
      Ref:  326935-0007
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      From € 67,900
      2021
      Ref:  116508-0013
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      € 43,900
      2022
      Ref:  116508-0003
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II 40mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II 40mm

      From € 49,900
      2020
      Ref:  126719BLRO-0002
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Yacht Master 40mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Yacht Master 40mm

      € 179,000
      2024
      Ref:  26679SABR
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      € 329,000
      2024
      Ref:  116588SACO
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40mm

      € 97,900
      2024
      Ref:  228236-0017
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master II 44mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master II 44mm

      € 28,900
      2008
      Ref:  116689-0001
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner Date 41mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner Date 41mm

      From € 33,500
      2022
      Ref:  126618LB-0002
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date Yacht Master Rainbow After Market 37mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date Yacht Master Rainbow After Market 37mm

      € 22,500
      2015
      Ref:  268655-0002/RBAM
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date Tridor Meterorite 39mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date Tridor Meterorite 39mm

      € 56,900
      2015
      Ref:  18948-TRIMET
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      € 109,000
      2024
      Ref:  126506-0002
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36mm

      € 53,900
      2024
      Ref:  128235-0068
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date &quot;Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra&quot; 36mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date "Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra" 36mm

      € 195,900
      2024
      Ref:  128238-VIO
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      € 99,900
      2023
      Ref:  116509-0073
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller 42mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller 42mm

      € 25,900
      2024
      Ref:  336934-0002
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40mm

      From € 47,900
      2022
      Ref:  228235-0025
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller 42mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller 42mm

      € 19,900
      2022
      Ref:  326934-0003
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual 31mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual 31mm

      € 8,590
      2024
      Ref:  277200-0007
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller 42mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller 42mm

      € 58,900
      2024
      Ref:  336935-0001
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      € 29,950
      2024
      Ref:  126500LN-0001
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      € 40,500
      2024
      Ref:  126518LN-0004
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40mm

      € 58,900
      2024
      Ref:  228238-0004
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller 42mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller 42mm

      € 67,500
      2024
      Ref:  336935-0005
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date Explorer II 42mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date Explorer II 42mm

      € 11,290
      2024
      Ref:  226570-0001
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      On request
      Ref:  126503-0002
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      € 53,900
      2024
      Ref:  126505-0002
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date GMT-Master II 40mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date GMT-Master II 40mm

      From € 17,900
      2021
      Ref:  126711CHNR-0002
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date Yacht-Master 40mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date Yacht-Master 40mm

      € 14,900
      2024
      Ref:  126622-0001
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona &quot;Rainbow&quot; 40mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona "Rainbow" 40mm

      € 449,000
      2024
      Ref:  116595RBOW-0001
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40mm

      € 59,900
      2024
      Ref:  228239-0055
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II 40mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II 40mm

      € 18,500
      2024
      Ref:  126710GRNR-0003
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Deepsea Challenge 50mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Deepsea Challenge 50mm

      € 41,500
      2024
      Ref:  126067-0001
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller 42mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller 42mm

      € 23,500
      2024
      Ref:  336934-0001
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      € 41,500
      2024
      Ref:  126519LN-0002
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      € 41,900
      2024
      Ref:  126515LN-0002
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36mm

      € 54,900
      2020
      Ref:  128345RBR-0028
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner Date 40mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner Date 40mm

      € 11,500
      2008
      Ref:  16613
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II 40mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II 40mm

      € 17,900
      2024
      Ref:  126710GRNR-0004
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      On request
      Ref:  116520-0016
      Send request
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona 40mm

      € 27,500
      2024
      Ref:  126500LN-0002
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date GMT Master II Artisans de Gen&egrave;ve World Traveller Challenge 40mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date GMT Master II Artisans de Genève World Traveller Challenge 40mm

      € 65,900
      2023
      Ref:  116710-AGWTC
      Add to Cart
      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36mm

      Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36mm

      € 105,000
      2024
      Ref:  128458TBR-0002
      Add to Cart
      Rolex | Men & Ladies Watches | Watches World

      It has been debated that the name Rolex was coined from the phrase hoROLogical EXcellence. Though its founders have not confirmed this rumor, one thing is certain, Rolex timepieces are known for their accurate time display. When discussing luxury watches, Rolex shines forth in terms of quality, consistency, reliability, and aesthetic appeal. It was founded in 1905 by Alfred Davis and Hans Wilsdorf and has long registered itself as a top choice for connoisseurs of watches. Even if you haven’t heard of other famous luxury brands, you would have heard about Rolex as a top-tier brand.

      How much are Rolex watches?

      Some Rolex models are worth more than others because of certain factors like materials, movements, popularity, complications, and demand. Rolex watches range from $5,000 to over $100,000. You’ll find popular models like the Daytona, Submariner, and GMT-Master II that start around $12,000 in stainless steel.But if you are looking for an affordable Rolex that matches your budget, models like the Oyster Perpetual, and Explorer II start around $5,000.

      Where to buy used Rolex watches?

      Ideally, you should be able to walk into any authorized dealer to get your dream Rolex. But in reality, you may have to wait up to 6 – 36 months just to get your hands on one. Will you wait? Or will you go for some other lesser watch brand that doesn’t raise eyebrows when you enter a room the same way a Rolex does? Nothing beats the instant gratification of getting your hands on that Rolex Daytona or Submariner you’ve been dreaming of. Unfortunately, the alarming shortages and long waiting lists have made it a distant reality. Rolex has promised to increase production capacity as much as possible, but they won’t compromise quality as a trade-off. Unfortunately, you will have to join the waiting list at an authorized dealer to get your hands on certain Rolex models. But if you want one instantly, there are reputable pre-owned watch stores like Watches World where you can get a second-hand Rolex in pristine condition.

      Do Rolex watches hold their value?

      Rolex watches don’t just hold their value, they also make for great investments. But it may interest you to know that some models are more valuable than others even though they are all produced to the highest quality. The demand for some Rolex models exceeds supply which makes them rare and drastically increases their value. If you’re considering buying a Rolex watch for investment, ​​the Rolex GMT-Master II, Rolex Daytona, and Rolex Submariner are your best bet. So, in a nutshell, Rolex watches hold their value very well. And they have proven to be great investments over time.

