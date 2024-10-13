Rolex | Men & Ladies Watches | Watches World

It has been debated that the name Rolex was coined from the phrase hoROLogical EXcellence. Though its founders have not confirmed this rumor, one thing is certain, Rolex timepieces are known for their accurate time display. When discussing luxury watches, Rolex shines forth in terms of quality, consistency, reliability, and aesthetic appeal. It was founded in 1905 by Alfred Davis and Hans Wilsdorf and has long registered itself as a top choice for connoisseurs of watches. Even if you haven’t heard of other famous luxury brands, you would have heard about Rolex as a top-tier brand.

How much are Rolex watches?

Some Rolex models are worth more than others because of certain factors like materials, movements, popularity, complications, and demand. Rolex watches range from $5,000 to over $100,000. You’ll find popular models like the Daytona, Submariner, and GMT-Master II that start around $12,000 in stainless steel.But if you are looking for an affordable Rolex that matches your budget, models like the Oyster Perpetual, and Explorer II start around $5,000.

Where to buy used Rolex watches?

Ideally, you should be able to walk into any authorized dealer to get your dream Rolex. But in reality, you may have to wait up to 6 – 36 months just to get your hands on one. Will you wait? Or will you go for some other lesser watch brand that doesn’t raise eyebrows when you enter a room the same way a Rolex does? Nothing beats the instant gratification of getting your hands on that Rolex Daytona or Submariner you’ve been dreaming of. Unfortunately, the alarming shortages and long waiting lists have made it a distant reality. Rolex has promised to increase production capacity as much as possible, but they won’t compromise quality as a trade-off. Unfortunately, you will have to join the waiting list at an authorized dealer to get your hands on certain Rolex models. But if you want one instantly, there are reputable pre-owned watch stores like Watches World where you can get a second-hand Rolex in pristine condition.

Do Rolex watches hold their value?

Rolex watches don’t just hold their value, they also make for great investments. But it may interest you to know that some models are more valuable than others even though they are all produced to the highest quality. The demand for some Rolex models exceeds supply which makes them rare and drastically increases their value. If you’re considering buying a Rolex watch for investment, ​​the Rolex GMT-Master II, Rolex Daytona, and Rolex Submariner are your best bet. So, in a nutshell, Rolex watches hold their value very well. And they have proven to be great investments over time.