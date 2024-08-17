  • person
      Ulysse Nardin Blast Skeleton X 42mm

      Ulysse Nardin Blast Skeleton X 42mm

      On request
      Ref:  3713-260/BLACK
      Send request
      Ulysse Nardin Freak X Limited Edition 43mm

      Ulysse Nardin Freak X Limited Edition 43mm

      On request
      Ref:  2305-270/02
      Send request
      Ulysse Nardin Blast Dual Time 42mm

      Ulysse Nardin Blast Dual Time 42mm

      On request
      Ref:  243-20/42
      Send request
      Ulysse Nardin Marine Torpilleur 42mm

      Ulysse Nardin Marine Torpilleur 42mm

      On request
      Ref:  1183.310/43
      Send request
      Ulysse Nardin Blast Dual Time 42mm

      Ulysse Nardin Blast Dual Time 42mm

      On request
      Ref:  243-20/43
      Send request
      Ulysse Nardin Diver 42mm

      Ulysse Nardin Diver 42mm

      On request
      Ref:  8163-175/92
      Send request
      Ulysse Nardin Freak Vision 45mm

      Ulysse Nardin Freak Vision 45mm

      On request
      Ref:  2505-250
      Send request
      Ulysse Nardin Marine Chronograph 43mm

      Ulysse Nardin Marine Chronograph 43mm

      On request
      Ref:  1533-150-3/40
      Send request
      Ulysse Nardin Marine Torpilleur 42mm

      Ulysse Nardin Marine Torpilleur 42mm

      On request
      Ref:  1182-310/42
      Send request
      Ulysse Nardin Marine Chronograph 43mm

      Ulysse Nardin Marine Chronograph 43mm

      On request
      Ref:  1533-150-3/43
      Send request
      Ulysse Nardin Marine Chronometer Annual Calendar 43mm

      Ulysse Nardin Marine Chronometer Annual Calendar 43mm

      On request
      Ref:  1133-210/E3
      Send request
      Ulysse Nardin Blast 45mm

      Ulysse Nardin Blast 45mm

      On request
      Ref:  1723-400-3Α/00
      Send request
      Ulysse Nardin Blast 45mm

      Ulysse Nardin Blast 45mm

      On request
      Ref:  1723-400-3Α/03
      Send request
      Ulysse Nardin Classico 34mm

      Ulysse Nardin Classico 34mm

      On request
      Ref:  8152-230B/60-01
      Send request
      Ulysse Nardin Freak X 43mm

      Ulysse Nardin Freak X 43mm

      On request
      Ref:  2303-270/CARB
      Send request
      Ulysse Nardin Classic Lady Dual Time 37.5mm

      Ulysse Nardin Classic Lady Dual Time 37.5mm

      On request
      Ref:  3243-222/390
      Send request
      Ulysse Nardin Marine Torpilleur Military Limited Edition 44mm

      Ulysse Nardin Marine Torpilleur Military Limited Edition 44mm

      On request
      Ref:  1183-320LE/62
      Send request
      Ulysse Nardin Executive Dual Time 43mm

      Ulysse Nardin Executive Dual Time 43mm

      On request
      Ref:  246-00-3/42
      Send request
      Ulysse Nardin Marine Torpilleur Military Limited Edition 44mm

      Ulysse Nardin Marine Torpilleur Military Limited Edition 44mm

      On request
      Ref:  1183-320LE/BLACK
      Send request
      Ulysse Nardin Classico Perpetual Calendar 41mm

      Ulysse Nardin Classico Perpetual Calendar 41mm

      On request
      Ref:  333-900
      Send request
      Ulysse Nardin Marine Torpilleur Military Limited Edition 44mm

      Ulysse Nardin Marine Torpilleur Military Limited Edition 44mm

      On request
      Ref:  1187-320LE/63
      Send request
      Ulysse Nardin Executive Dual Time 43mm

      Ulysse Nardin Executive Dual Time 43mm

      On request
      Ref:  246-00/42
      Send request
      Ulysse Nardin Executive Tourbillon 45mm

      Ulysse Nardin Executive Tourbillon 45mm

      On request
      Ref:  1713-139/43
      Send request
      Ulysse Nardin Lady Diver 40mm

      Ulysse Nardin Lady Diver 40mm

      On request
      Ref:  3203-190-3C/10.13
      Send request
      Ulysse Nardin Diver 44mm

      Ulysse Nardin Diver 44mm

      On request
      Ref:  1183-170-3/93
      Send request
      Ulysse Nardin Diver 44mm

      Ulysse Nardin Diver 44mm

      On request
      Ref:  1183-170-3/92
      Send request

      Ulysse Nardin | Men & Ladies Watches

       

      Ulysse Nardin is a watch brand with over 170 years of horology history. Founded in Le Locle, Switzerland, in 1846, Ulysse Nardine initially produced marine chronometers for navy and ship captains. These chronometers were used by ship captains and have since been known as one of the most accurate watches in the world. To date, Ulysse Nardin is popularly known for accurate timepieces.  The sea inspires the watch brand, which is evident in its anchor logo on every Ulysse Nardin timepiece. This logo also speaks volumes about the brand’s identity and its designs. 

      Is Ulysse Nardine a good Watch?

      It is an excellent watch brand. It has received over 4000 certificates and 18 gold medals for its work. Ulysse Nardine watches are developed timepieces that watch lovers highly recommend. It is very creative and has introduced highly complex watches with remarkable technical achievements. Ulysses Nardin makes very accurate watches that are COSC certified. Ship captains depended heavily on the marine chronometers’ accuracy to ensure their training was timed and carried out flawlessly.  Ulysse Nadin watches are water resistant. For instance, the water resistance of the Ulysse Nardin Marine Diver watch measures up to 300 meters and is an excellent choice for aquatic sports.  Likewise, Ulysse Nardin watches are built to last. Unlike other watch brands that offer a two-year warranty, Ulysse Nardin watches are backed by a five-year warranty.

      Is Ulysse Nardin a luxury brand?

      With over 170 years of uninterrupted watchmaking, Ulysse Nardin has continued to make iconic timepieces using the best resources and craftsmanship. Ulysse Nardin produces just 30,000 pieces annually to focus on quality. Ulysse Nardin is regarded as Haute Horlogerie because some of their watches feature high-caliber complications and movements. Its complications range from minute repeaters to tourbillon plus many others. Ulysse Nardin has not failed to deliver and has earned its spot as a high-end watch brand with high popularity in the nautical world. 

      Is Ulysse Nardin worth buying?

      Buying a luxury watch is dependent on your taste. Ulysse Nardin timepieces have promising features that you will adore if you are a fan of nautical elements. While giving off deep sea vibes, Ulysse Nardin’s watches are made to perfection. They are aesthetically pleasing and exceptionally accurate. The high complications of Ulysse Nardin timepieces are a fan’s favorite. The Marine Chronographs, Freak, Classico, and Divers collections are popular among their collections.

